NationalTop StoriesWorld

UK PM Boris Johnson Greets On Diwali & Bandi Chhor Diwas

By Pratidin Bureau

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday extended greetings to people celebrating the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the UK.

“Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world,” Johnson tweeted.

“Namaste, it’s Boris Johnson here, sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating this year’s Festival of Lights, and after the tough times we’ve all had, I hope that this Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends, are truly special,” UK PM said in a video message.

Related News

In A First, New York’s World Trade Center Lit Up For…

Assam CM Flags Off 1st Flybig Flight From Guwahati To…

Assam Logs 169 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

Nagaland: Burma Teak Worth Rs 70 Lakhs Seized, 4 Arrested

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calender, while, Bandi Chhor Divas is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind was released from Gwalior Fort.

You might also like
Assam

Prime Accused of Fakiragram Triple Murder Case Arrested

National

Nationwide Bharat Bandh Today from 11 AM

Top Stories

Farm Bill Row: Tear Gas, Water Cannon Used As Protests Intensifies

Business

Boost your Immunity with OJOPLUS

Top Stories

Mizoram Bypoll To Single Seat Underway

Top Stories

NRC will be delayed