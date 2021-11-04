UK PM Boris Johnson Greets On Diwali & Bandi Chhor Diwas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday extended greetings to people celebrating the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in the UK.

“Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world,” Johnson tweeted.

“Namaste, it’s Boris Johnson here, sending my best wishes to everyone celebrating this year’s Festival of Lights, and after the tough times we’ve all had, I hope that this Diwali, and Bandi Chhor Divas for our Sikh friends, are truly special,” UK PM said in a video message.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calender, while, Bandi Chhor Divas is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind was released from Gwalior Fort.