UK Relaxes Travel Restrictions for Indians

Fully vaccinated Indians flying to the United Kingdom (UK) will no longer need mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine as India has been moved from the country’s “red” to “amber” list. The change by UK’s Department of Transport comes into effect on Sunday at 8.30 am.

Under the UK’s traffic light system, international passengers from ‘returning from ‘amber’ list countries need to undertake a 10-day quarantine at home.

“The UAE, Qatar, India, and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am,” United Kingdom Transport Secretary tweeted.

“While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends, and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme,” he said.

The decision comes as a relief for Indian diaspore demanding relaxation in travel norms in the country.

Under the rules for passengers from amber list countries, travellers must take Covid-19 test three days before travel to the country and book another test within 3 days of arrival in the country. Such passengers are also required to complete a passenger locator form on arrival in the country, reported Times Now.

Upon arrival in England, such passengers are required to quarantine at home or in a place that they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and take a Covid test on or before day two and on after day eight, the report said.

However, those under 18 and those “fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day of arrival in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial”.

Covishield, which is manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca in India, is likely to be covered under this exemption.

