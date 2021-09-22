UK To Allow Travellers Entry Who are Vaccinated with Covishield

The United Kingdom will reopen to air travellers who have been vaccinated with Covishield from October 4, a government circular said on Wednesday. The UK eased COVID-19 related restrictions on countries including India that were launched last year.

The travel circular said that formulations of four listed vaccines- AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda have been allowed which qualify as approved vaccines.

A traveller must have had a complete course or two doses of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in England, it said.

But for Indian nationals, there is really no change since India was moved to a so-called amber list of guidelines on travel.

The UK has raised doubts over Indian COVID-19 vaccination certification process. Due to this, even travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield from India will need to quarantine in the UK on arrival under relaxed rules from October 4, said sources.

The UK divides countries as red, amber or green and applies quarantine and COVID-19 testing norms based on the category. India falls under the amber list, a report said.

Even if people are fully vaccinated, by being a part of the amber list, they must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 while travelling to the UK, the report said.

After travellers arrive in England, they must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days. They are also required to take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

There are exemptions. People belonging to countries on the amber list need not quarantine if they are part of the UK vaccination programme or have received a jab from an approved vaccine in Europe or the US.

