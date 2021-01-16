UK Variant COVID Cases In India Climbs To 116

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus in India has climbed to 116.

“The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome is 116,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that all of them are being kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.