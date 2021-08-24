Top StoriesWorld

Ukrainian Evacuation Plane Hijacked in Kabul: Reports

A Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan to evacuate its citizens was hijacked and diverted to Iran, reports quoted a Ukraine Minister as saying.

The plane had reportedly arrived last week to evacuate Ukrainians.

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin was quoted as saying by to Russian News Agency TASS.

Earlier it said, the plane had arrived in Kabul to evacuate its citizens and was hijacked by unidentified people who flew it to Iran.

