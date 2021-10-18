ULF Claims Responsibility For J&K Migrant Workers Killings

In a statement circulated on social media, a shadowy organization called United Liberation Front (ULF) has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Wanpoh. Asking them to leave the region, they said that the attacks were carried out as a reprisal.

Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi from Bihar were killed on Sunday at Wanpoh in Kulgam district and another worker was injured in a series of targeted attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on Sunday was the third on migrant workers as 11 people were left dead in the past month. Five of the 11 killed were migrant workers.

Claiming responsibility for the attacks in a social media statement, they said that it was a reprisal to the lynching of 200 Muslims by Hindutva forces in Bihar only, it claimed, though there is no record of 200 lynchings in Bihar.

Umar Wani, a spokesperson of the ULF said in a statement “As already warned all non local stooges to leave our land or get ready for what they deserve. This was retaliatory strikes against the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces against innocent civilians.”

ULF and The Resistance Front have claimed responsibilities of the earlier attacks on civilians. Notably, such shadowy groups take responsibility so that proscribed terrorist groups can maintain deniability.

