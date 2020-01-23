ULFA calls for Assam bandh on R-Day

By Pratidin Bureau
The anti-talk faction of the ULFA has called Assam bandh on January 26 and asked the people to refrain from participating in the Republic Day celebrations.

The ULFA (I) has asked the people to stay indoors as a mark of protest and asked motorists not to ply their vehicles on the roads on the occasion of ‘Republic Day’.

A statement issued by ULFA-I informed that essential services such as relief works, medical, electricity, water supply, fire services, press, and religious ceremonies and practices shall remain outside the purview of the general strike.

