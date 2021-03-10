ULFA Condemns Arrest Of Pradip Gogoi

Pratidin Bureau
A day after pro-talk faction leader and Vice President of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) Pradip Gogoi was arrested and sent to three day police custody for an alleged conspiracy to murder Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the banned rebel outfit condemned Gogoi’s arrest and slammed the media for fabricating news revolving around the issue. The outfit demanded for Gogoi’s immediate release.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ULFA expressed stupefied after coming across news stories that claimed Gogoi and the Manabendra Pathak, brother of a BJP leader of Karbi Anglong had a telephonic conversation for planning a conspiracy to murder BJP’s top leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. Moreover, after Gogoi’s arrest, news media claimed that Gogoi developed a blueprint to kill Sarma.

Notably, the police have also arrested Pathak and another youth, both from Karbi Anglong district.

ULFA condemning Gogoi’s arrest asserted that Gogoi has persistently been engaging in pro-talks with the government since 2010 to bring peace situation in the state, it is unfortunate, a person with such a commitment has been arrested without any prior intimation and discussion.

