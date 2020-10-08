ULFA Expels Pro-Talk Leader Jiten Dutta

Pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta has been expelled from the 28th Battalion (ULFA) Alpha (A) today.

Citing the reasons for the decision, an official statement released by the outfit’s senior leader Mithinga Daimary said that after being given a chance to defend himself, Dutta took a fugitive stance by being absent in a public meeting to refute the allegations leveled against him through various media outlets.

Additionally, frequently Jiten Dutta has reacted against the central leadership and the organisation by violating the outfit’s discipline without any authority, the statement said. He has been allegedly accused of killing several comrades of the outfit.

Meanwhile, besides Jiten Dutta, ULFA’s executive committee meeting has announced the resignation of Joon Bhuiyan, another leader and primary member of the organisation.

Furthermore, decision has also been taken to suspend all financial assistance to ULFA commander officer Bijoy Chinese who was mistakenly included in the list of members of the ceasefire group.