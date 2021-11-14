ULFA-I Announces 3 Month Ceasefire Extension

By Pratidin Bureau
The ULFA-I had declared a unilateral ceasefire in view of the Covid-19 situation on May 15.

United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) led by Paresh Baruah has announced a three-month extension to the unilateral ceasefire on Sunday.

Chief Paresh Baruah said, “The ULFA has decided to extend the unilateral ceasefire by three months. During the period, the organisation will desist from all kinds of military operations”.

The ULFA-I had declared a unilateral ceasefire in view of the Covid-19 situation on May 15.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had mentioned that his government had maintained communication with Paresh Baruah ever since he took charge.

He had said that talks were at a preliminary stage and it would be long-drawn, urging the people to not arrive at conclusions over the developments.

