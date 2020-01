During an operation carried out by police, a ULFA (I) cadre was arrested in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the arrested ULFA (I) cadre has been identified as Bitupan Sonowal, resident of the Karimari region in Namrup.

Reportedly, Bitupan has been planning for blast in Guwahati, during the Khelo India event. Police have already started an investigation for more details.