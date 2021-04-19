Top StoriesRegional

ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders In Nagaland

By Pratidin Bureau
53

A militant of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has surrendered himself to the troops of Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

According to an official release, the ULFA-I cadre surrendered near a forward COB along the India-Myanmar border.

“This surrender will motivate more active cadres of the proscribed faction to give up arms and join the mainstream in the future,” it said.

Assam Rifles said the cadre had gone through extreme hardship in the jungles and was subjected to harsh treatment under the outfit. The cadre also claimed that he had been living under adverse conditions at the outfit’s camp.

“This surrender is a testimony of the consistent efforts of the Assam Rifles for maintaining peace and tranquility in the region,” it added.

