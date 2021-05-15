ULFA-I Declares Unilateral Ceasefire for 3-Months

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ULFA-I
88

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah on Saturday declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months with immediate effect.

The ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief in a statement said, “With utmost sincerity, we would like to inform the indigenous people of Assam that in view of the Coronavirus-induced situation, the ULFA (I) has decided to suspend its all military operations for the next three months with effect from today.”

The proscribed outfit’s decision came days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talks.

Related News

Digboi Blast: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Investigation

Last Rites Performed Of Elephants Killed In Lightning

Mizoram, Nagaland To Start Vaccination For 18-44 On May 17

Tremors Felt In Central Assam, Fourth This Week

“A dialogue with the ULFA is a two-way traffic. Paresh Baruah has to come forward. Similarly, we have to go to him. If both sides have the will, communication won’t be difficult,” Sarma had said earlier after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Baruah also alleged that a section of officials of the Indian security forces and Assam police have orchestrated a conspiracy to malign the image of ULFA (I).

Two people were killed and two others injured in a grenade blast triggered by suspected militants at Tingrai Bazar under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district on Friday.

While ULFA (I) denied responsibility for the blast, police officials suspect the incident was the handiwork of ULFA (I).

Also Read: Last Rites Performed Of Elephants Killed In Lightning

You might also like
Sports

CoA to review India’s CWC19 performance

National

PM Modi reviews flood situation of six states

National

Court orders House Arrest For 5 Activists Till September 6

Breakfast News

News [email protected]

Regional

UNLF Chief To Arrive Manipur Today After Freed from GCJ

Top Stories

Delhi Lockdown Extended Till May 17

Comments
Loading...