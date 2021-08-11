ULFA-I Ends Independence Day Boycott After 40 Years

By Pratidin Bureau on August 11, 2021

In a major development, the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) after over 40 years later has decided to not call for a bandh on Independence Day.

The anti-talk faction of the outfit led by Paresh Baruah however asserted that Independence Day celebrations should not be observed as Assam was “never part of colonial India”.

Citing in a press release the outlawed outfit stated that the second article of the Treaty of Yandaboo, which was signed on February 24, 1826, between the East India Company and Burma and said that Burma and East India Company had accepted the sovereignty of Assam and was not transferred to British India.  

ULFA-I said that it is ready for a discussion on Assam’s sovereignty, by putting forth “historical facts” and in line with the objective of the outfit.

The ULFA-I further demanded the Government of India to bring in a constitutional amendment that “will pave way for discussions.”

