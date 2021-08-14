ULFA-I Extends Its Ceasefire for Another 3 Months

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) on Saturday announced that it has extended the ceasefire for another three months citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paresh Baruah, the outfit’s self-styled commander-in-chief said in an Assamese statement that the COVID-19 situation prompted the ULFA-I to “unilaterally suspend all military operations in the state for another three months with immediate effect”.

Assam Chief Minister welcomed the decision of the ULFA-I saying that he wished this decision should be permanent.

