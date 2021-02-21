ULFA-(I) Halts “Punishment” Of Two Abducted OIL Employees

ULFA-(I) Commander in Chief Paresh Baruah, while talking to a journalist over phone today, stated that it has halted its plans of granting “Saram Hasti” to the two abducted OIL employees.

Baruah also stated that “Saram Hasti” does not equate to execution and reiterated that few news channels have misinterpreted the same.

The journalist who he talked to over phone is one Bikash Singh of Economic Times.

The ULFA-(I) chief further stated that it would take a decision on the fate of the two OIL employees after discussions with the NSCN. He also said that he respects his critics and the civil society of Assam.

Baruah was scheduled to address a press meet at Guwahati press club at 6:30pm today but Assam police, upon getting information, reached the press club and halted it.

Earlier on Friday, ULFA-(I) through an official statement, said that the kidnapped employees will be given “Saram Hasti” on Feb 22 as the last deadline given by the militant group had expired.