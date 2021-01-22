Top StoriesRegional

ULFA-(I), NSCN Call For 17-Hour ‘General Strike’ On R-Day

By Pratidin Bureau
The United Liberation Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN on Friday issued a statement appealing to the people of the region to boycott Republic Day celebrations and called for a 17-hour ‘general strike’ on January 26.

According to an official statement, ULFA-(I) said Republic day is a “confrontation” to their ideals and therefore have been opposing it.

“This so called Republic Day of India is a confrontation to our ideals and hence we have been opposing it. We call upon all political and apolitical people of WeSEA (West Eastern South East Asia) to boycott the celebrations of this Indian political event,” the ULFA-I said in a statement.

Both ULFA-(I) and NSCN have called for a 17-hour total shutdown from 1am midnight (0100hrs) till 6pm (1800hrs) on January 26. They however reiterated that emergency and essential services will be able to continue with their daily work.

