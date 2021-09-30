Assam: ULFA-(I) Recruitment Module Busted In Sivasagar, 7 Held

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ulfa

Security forces busted a ULFA-(I) recruitment module in Namtola area of Sivasagar district.

The recruitment module was busted during a joint operation carried out by the Joypur Battalion under Spear Corps and Sonari Police on September 29.

Seven persons were arrested in connection to the same. They were nabbed while they were on their way to training camps of ULFA-I across the border in Myanmar.

They have been handed over to the local police for further legal action.

Upon interrogating, the arrested persons confessed to having been recruited by handlers of ULFA-I.

