ULFA (I) Reforms Constitutional Infrastructure, Paresh Baruah Appointed Prez Of Supreme Council

Commander-in-chief of the ULFA (I) outfit Paresh Baruah has been appointed as the president of its Supreme Council for the reform of constitutional infrastructure.

Apart from Paresh Baruah, Michael Asom and Nayan Asom have also been appointed as members of the Supreme Council, stated a report from a local media.

ULFA-I in a statement said, “Effective September 4, the defense department of ULFA-I will continue as earlier, the constitutional infrastructure to be stopped and to continue as mentioned below after a unanimous decision taken by Central Executive Council.”

Meanwhile, the ULFA-I has also reformed its High Council, stated the report.

Member of the Supreme Council,Nayan Asom has been appointed as president of the High Council.

AZ Sironam Asom, Arunudoy Asom, and Samiran Asom are the other members who have been appointed as members of the High Council.

On the other hand, a thirteen-member Lower Council of the ULFA-I has also been formed, of which Nayan Asom is the president.

