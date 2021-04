The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has released two abducted employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure limited- Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar.

Both the employees of Quippo were abducted by the banned outfit on December 21 from the company’s Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Both the employees were released on a safe note as assured by the ULFA last month.