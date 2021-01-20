ULFA-I Releases Video of 2 Abducted Quippo Employees

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has released videos of the two employees of the private oil company Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited who were kidnapped from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 20.

The videos are being sent from an undisclosed location inside Myanmar.

It has been a month that both the employees namely– radio operator Ram Kumar (35) and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi (51) have been abducted by ULFA-Independent and NSCN.

In the two videos released by the ULFA-Independent, the two abducted oil employees are being seen pleading their respective State Governments for making arrangements for their safe return home.

Ram Kumar, who hails from Bihar urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to raise the matter with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and ensure his safe return.

“I would like to request CM Nitish Kumar to speak with Assam Chief Minister for my safe return,” Ram Kumar said in his video message.

On the other hand, Pranab Kumar Gogoi, who hails from Assam, said: “Being an Assamese himself Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal should make arrangements for my safe return home.”

The outfit reportedly demanded 20 crore from the oil firm.