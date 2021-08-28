ULFA (I) Seeks PRC For Assamese Residing In Arunachal

Proscribed militant outfit ULFA (I) urged the Arunachal government to grant a permanent residence certificate for the Assamese origin citizens residing in the border state.

In a letter addressed to Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, to take effective steps in granting the Assamese residents PRC, “Arunachal Pradesh has always been kind to its Assamese speaking community over the years. However, Assamese speakers, who are natives of the land and have been living there for generations before NEFA (North-East Frontier Agencies) 1972, are now in danger of patriation,” the letter written by Baruah read.

Baruah stated that the “legacies of countless families are now being questioned and reduced to a piece of paper”.

“The native Assamese speakers of Arunachal Pradesh have been denied the right to obtain their Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC),” he said.

“Therefore, I would like to humbly request the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh to not let the heritage of countless Assamese families decimate,” he added.

“It is an earnest request on our behalf that the Assamese people native of Arunachal Pradesh granted PRC,” he further said.