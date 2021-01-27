Top StoriesRegional

ULFA-I Threatens To Execute Captive Ram Kumar, Gives Deadline

By Pratidin Bureau
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), through an official statement on Wednesday, warned that one of the two oil company employees, Ram Kumar, who has been kept hostage by the militant group, will be executed after February 16 if his employer does not take any action for his release.

The statement also mentioned that the “deadline will not be extended beyond February 17.”

On December 20, the ULFA-(I) and NSCN (IM) jointly kidnapped two oil company employees, Ram Kumar who hails from Bihar and Pranab Kumar Gogoi of Sivasagar, from a drilling location in Diyun under Arunachal’s Changlang district. They demanded 20 crores as ransom.

Just a week back, the militant outfit released videos of the two employees where they were seen appealing to their respective state governments (Assam and Bihar) for making arrangements for their safe return home.

The two captive employees work for Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, which operates oil and drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

