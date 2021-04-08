ULFA (I) Warns Action Against Amalgamated Plantation

United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) on Thursday has asked Amalgamated Plantation to relocate its administrative offices to Assam and recruit only indigenous people of Assam workers in various positions.

Failing to do so, the banned militant outfit will take action to prevent doing business in Assam and no personnel of the plantation will be allowed to travel in the state for purpose of any business interest. It has also stated in an official statement that eventually the tea garden will be closed.

The statement read that the company has failed to serve in the interest of the state of Assam. The outfit alleged the company of exploiting the native people of Assam – Thologiri.

“You have your company’s head office outside Assam where no indigenous personnel from the state is in employment. The liaison office is also not in Assam. You have an administrative office in Assam indeed. But, amazingly, this administrative office in run by staff in temporary employment contract and this arrangement is to put it mildly, an ostensible one at best”.

The outfit also asked the company not to ignore the notice as an “empty threat”.