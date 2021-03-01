ULFA (I) Will Release Two Abducted OIL Employees

After three months of kidnapping, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) will release the two kidnapped oil employees, an interlocutor said.

The decision was taken after a talk held between ULFA (I) and the OIL Company Quippo on Monday in Delhi.

Moreover, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah had given condition to the New Delhi-headquartered OIL Company and said, “We will release the employees if they appoint 5,000 qualified engineers from Assam.”

Paresh Baruah’s demand was for growth and opportunity in terms of jobs for Assamese youth.

It may be stated that the two men – drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi, 51, and radio operator Ram Kumar, 35 – were abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on 21 December from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, which borders Myanmar.