A United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) woman cadre was apprehended at the Assam-Arunachal border on Sunday.

Sources say the cadre was arrested during an operation that was carried out at Tinkupani forest.

The woman cadre, identified as one Purnima Bora alias Mitu Asom, hails from Golaghat’s Sarupathar area.

She joined the banned militant outfit back in 2000.