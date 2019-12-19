ULFA Leader Jiten Dutta Taken to Unknown Place

ULFA leader Jiten Dutta who was arrested by Tinsukia police from his Digboi residence on December 15 has been taken to some unknown place by police on Thursday.

Dutta has been taken to the unknown place through tight security.

He was taken under police custody till December 18 and was produced at judicial magistrate court at Margherita on Wednesday evening.

After he was being produced in the court, he was being taken to some unknown place by police on Thursday morning. His family members are also unaware of his whereabouts.

