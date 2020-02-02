Top StoriesRegional

ULFA(I) claims responsibility for Rajputana Reg. attack

By Pratidin Bureau
241

Banned outfit ULFA (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the attack on colonial security forces of 9th Rajputana Regiment on Saturday.

The ULFA(I), in a statement signed by Lt Joy Asom of its Publicity Department, claimed that the attacks were carried out by the outfit.

Security forces and suspected ULFA (I) militants exchanged fire on Saturday evening near Khandu area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Tinsukia District.

ULFA-I claimed that more than four soldiers of Rajputana regiment were injured during the attack whereas no casualty from ULFA-I, Lt. Joy Asom said.

According to reports, the incident took place when the suspected militants sighted the security forces at a distance and resorted to unwarranted firing to make way for a safe escape in the thick bushes.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Border Outpost Demolished in Karbi Anglong

Regional

Biopic On footballer Baichung Bhutia

Regional

Drugs Seized in Dhubri

Regional

Twist in Morigaon robbery case!

Top Stories

AASU turns down meeting with Amit Shah

World

15 killed in 31-vehicle pile-up in China

Comments
Loading...