ULFA(I) Deputy C-in-C Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group ULFA (Independent) has surrendered in Meghalaya, initial reports said on Wednesday.

Rajkhowa (originally Manoj Rabha) is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, a PTI report said. He was cornered after a gun battle in the Bolbogkre village in South Garo Hills with a team from SF-10 commandoes.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Baruah, the commander-in-chief’ of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). He belonged to ULFA’s 709 battalion and was operating in western Assam and Meghalaya. Drishti was made deputy commander-in-chief in November 2011.

The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya few weeks ago.

According to sources, Bangladesh intelligence was concerned that Rajkhowa had explosive-making and executing skills and could likely target the Bibiyana gas fields in Sylhet region to avenge the crackdown by the Hasina government.

The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.