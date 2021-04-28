ULFA(I) Leader Jibon Moran In Custody Of Indian Army

By Pratidin Bureau
Banned outfit ULFA (I) senior leader Jibon Moran is in the custody of the Indian Army troops.

Also known as Jibon Asom, the 65-year-old leader who was associated with ULFA (I) for 35 years, decided to retire on medical grounds and return home.

With effect from today, 25/04/2021, you (Jibon Asom) have been relieved from all duties and responsibilities of the organisation (ULFA-I) and is allowed to return to his home, take medical care and stay rest of his life with the family,” said a statement from the ULFA-I.

Moran is currently in the Laju Army Camp in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, following which, on Thursday, the former financial secretary of the outfit will be sent to Dibrugarh from Dimaour. In Dimapur, Moran will be in the hands of Three Corps of Indian Army.

Reportedly, on arrival in Dibrugarh, Moran will surrender before the state.

Moran hails from Uban village at Kakopathar and joined the outfit in 1984.

