UN Brahma Soldier Of Humanity Award Conferred

Professor Ramesh Chandra Bharadwaj on Sunday was became the seventeenth recipient of the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award for 2020.

Professor Bharadwaj has been conferred with the award for his contribution towards Indian language and literature and preserving and developing the tribal languages in India.

Professor Bharadwaj is the head for the department of Sanskrit in Delhi University and also the Director of Gandhi Bhawan of the varsity. Besides, Sanskrit he specialises in Indian Philosophy. He has also been conferred with the Sanskrita-Vidya-Martanda award and Sanskrit Seva Sammana award.

The event held in Guwahati was chaired by Assam Information Commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

The prestigious award is given by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust in memory and contribution of former president of All Bodo Students Union Upendra Nath Brahma to the Bodo community at large.

The award comprises a memento, cash award of Rs. 1 lakh, a citation, waist coat and an Arona.

Among eminent dignitaries present were Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Boro, Former Rajya Sabha, and MP Biswajit Daimary.





