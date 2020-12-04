Top StoriesWorld

UN Declares Marijuana As Not A Drug

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major development, the United Nations (UN) have voted if Ganja was a drug or not. After the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN has declared that Marijuana is not a drug.

At a meeting of UN, many organizations have voted on that matter. As per reports, the United States’ Liquor Committee has removed marijuana from the class of drugs.

25 out of 27 countries have supported the fact that ganja may not be considered as drugs.

As per WSO declaration 2019, marijuana is not harmful if taken in control.

