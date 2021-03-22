Top StoriesRegional

Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 4.61 Lakh Seized In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
In poll-bound Assam, the Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad has seized lakhs of unaccounted cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

A total of Rs 3,17,000 was recovered by SST and Flying Squad jointly in Sarthebari in Bajali district. Two persons identified as Ramzan Ali and Rustam Ali were been arrested in connection to the same.

While Rs 55,000 of the total was seized from Ramzan, the rest Rs 2,29,000 was recovered from Rustam.

In another instance, unaccounted cash of Rs 1,44,300 was recovered by the Flying Squad near Dhansiri bridge in Golaghat.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on February 26 after the announcement of the election schedule. It is enforced with an aim to ensure free and fair elections. 

