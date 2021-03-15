Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 9.5 Lakh Seized in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam police on Monday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 9.5 lakh at Moinakhurung Tiniali in Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.

According to sources, the cash amount was seized from one Gautam Das during a Naka checking in the area. He was reportedly transporting the money from Lakhra to Rani.

The individual has been arrested and was handed over to the Flying squad for further investigation.

There have been many such seizures in the state of Assam since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), cash, liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 31.81 crore were seized since February 26.

The Model Code Of Conduct has been enforced in view of holding free and fair elections starting March 27.

