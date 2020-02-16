Uncertainty looms over IPL matches in Guwahati

Guwahati may not get to host Indian Premier League T20 matches in Barsapara cricket stadium as three petitioners filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court. The court is set to deliver its judgment on February 20.

The Rajasthan Royals requested for a change of home from Ahmedabad to Guwahati. While the Rajasthan High Court is on Thursday expected to give a decision on the PIL that has challenged the decision of Rajasthan Royals to shift a couple of their home games to Guwahati for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI has backed the Royals and made it clear that they have not broken any rules in requesting for a second home venue.

The petitioners claimed that shifting of matches outside Jaipur “would be disrespectful to the state.” Guwahati hosting the games mean that the state would have the privilege of watching the talented Riyan Parag, who grabbed the limelight last season for his fearless approach.