Under Construction Flyover Collapses In Mumbai, 14 Injured

At least 14 people sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Friday.

As reported by ANI, all 14 are rushed to civic run VN Desai Hospital and they are in stable condition, said disaster control cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Personnel of the police and fire departments are on the spot carrying out rescue work, it also reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:40am. The under-construction flyover connects BKC main road to Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road.

Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police, “There is no life loss and no person is missing.”

The construction work was being undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, according to the disaster management cell.