“Undue Delay In Arrest Of GU IDOL Scam Culprits”: GUTA

The teachers’ association of the Gauhati University has expressed deep angst in the delay in the arrest of GU Idol Scam sulprits.

The teachers’ association has expressed that the higher authorities are taking unnecessary time in arresting the already found culprits in the Gauhati University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning Scam.

The teacher’s association of Gauhati University has demanded the higher authority of the University to take immediate actions against the culprits.

The association has also expressed their concern over the withdrawal of recognition of IDOL in the University.

According to a previous report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), IDOL of GU was recognized by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), with approval of the Distance Education Council (DEC) in August 2010 for offering eight courses for three years from 2010-11.

The CAG alleged that the university allowed 23 unapproved courses, which have kept the fate of more than 70,000 students hanging. An amount of Rs. 39.06 crore was collected as the fee from the students for these courses. The CAG report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly of Assam.

The one-member committee headed by Justice (retired) Aftab Hussain Saikia on the inquiry of Gauhati University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) Scam found the vice-chancellors, registrars and directors of IDOL of that period responsible for the irregularities that took place.

