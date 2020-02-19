Unfair to jail someone on baseless allegations: Medha Patkar on Akhil

By Pratidin Bureau
Social activist Medha Patkar on Wednesday said that there is no democracy in Assam. After visiting Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi at the Central Jail, Patkar said that it is unfair to jail someone on baseless allegations of following Maoist ideology.

“NIA’s investigations are politically motivated,” the social activist said adding, “As the KMSS leaders do not compromise on their protest against the newly amended citizenship law, NIA arrested them.”

She further said that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam is different from the rest of the country. Patkar also said that the Assam Accord should be implemented without any delay.

It may be mentioned here that recently prominent activist Yogendra Yadav also paid a visit to Akhil Gogoi.

