‘Unfollow/unlike’ the CAA supporters: Lurin

At the time when state BJP has formed a social media cell to undertake a major campaign on the CAA issue; All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Wednesday took a jibe at BJP-led state government, urging people, to ‘unfollow/unlike’ the supporters (Especially political leaders) of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Assam government has been trying to allay all the fears of the negative impact on the indigenous people of the state following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The government is leaving no stone unturned to settle illegal immigrants in Assam and trying to appease different indigenous groups. That’s why, people should ‘Unfollow’ the leaders in social media platforms so that they can realize their faults”, Lurin said.

It is noteworthy that the state unit of the BJP held a workshop on social media at Guwahati on December 23 where thrust areas like the CAA as well as using the network in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections were identified. The state BJP will organise a meeting of all its 28,000 booth unit presidents in the first week of January 2020 at Guwahati.

The BJP’s social media cell has also been directed to undertake a major campaign on the CAA issue. The party believes that it has lost out in the social media to the anti-CAA forces in Assam and is seeking to reverse the trend.