‘Unfollow/unlike’ the CAA supporters: Lurin

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
471

At the time when state BJP has formed a social media cell to undertake a major campaign on the CAA issue; All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Wednesday took a jibe at BJP-led state government, urging people, to ‘unfollow/unlike’ the supporters (Especially political leaders) of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Assam government has been trying to allay all the fears of the negative impact on the indigenous people of the state following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The government is leaving no stone unturned to settle illegal immigrants in Assam and trying to appease different indigenous groups. That’s why, people should ‘Unfollow’ the leaders in social media platforms so that they can realize their faults”, Lurin said.

It is noteworthy that the state unit of the BJP held a workshop on social media at Guwahati on December 23 where thrust areas like the CAA as well as using the network in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections were identified. The state BJP will organise a meeting of all its 28,000 booth unit presidents in the first week of January 2020 at Guwahati.

The BJP’s social media cell has also been directed to undertake a major campaign on the CAA issue. The party believes that it has lost out in the social media to the anti-CAA forces in Assam and is seeking to reverse the trend.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2018 Passed in Lok Sabha

Regional

Assam tea creates World Record, sold at Rs 39,001 per kg

Regional

Congress cannot come to power in next 50 years: Himanta

National

Lok Sabha rejects no-confidence motion, NDA triumphs with 325 votes

Regional

Electric buses to run in Guwahati

National

NGT fines Delhi Government for not filing report

Comments
Loading...