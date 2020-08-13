Unidentified Body Found in Gauripur

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
51

An unidentified body has been recovered in Gauripur.

The locals of Jhaler Alga saw the body in the Tipkai river and informed the Gauripur Police about it.

The police later arrived at the spot.

