Union Budget: ₹8,060 Cr For NF Railways Development

In a major boost to the railways infrastructure in the northeastern region of the country, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) on Friday was allocated Rs. 8,060 from the Union Budget for the development of its infrastructure.

According to the detailed breakdown of the budget, provisions have been made for the developing new lines, doubling, safety, and capacity enhancement works, passenger amenities, speed augmentation of trains, development of terminal facilities, construction of road over bridges and road under bridges.

“NFR has received an allocation of Rs 8,060 crore in the recently placed Union Budget. Out of this, Rs 4,330 crore has been allocated for new lines and doubling works. Another Rs 3,470 crore has been allocated for safety and capacity enhancement works. Passenger amenities received Rs 166 crore. The Gross Budgetary Allocation for the 2021-22 fiscal is 238 per cent more than the average yearly allocation during the period from 2009 to 2014,” an official statement said.

Rs 650 crore has beenprovided for doubling of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori (via Rangiya) section and Rs 610 crore for the New Bongaigaon-Goalpara-Guwahati section.

Meanwhile, Digaru-Hojai doubling work has been allocated Rs 100 crore and Rs 110 crore for New Mainaguri-Gumanihat doubling work .

For the construction of new lines, the Sivok-Rangpo project has been allocated Rs 1,100 crore, Rs. 101 crore for Tetelia-Byrnihat project, Rs 300 crore for the Agartala-Akhaura project, Rs 1,000 crore for Jiribam-Imphal and Bhairabi-Sairang project, and Rs 800 crore for the Dimapur-Zubza project.