Union Budget 2021: FM Announces 34K Crore Highway Project in Assam

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 1300 kilometers of highway construction at the cost of Rs. 34000 crore in Assam in the next 3 years.

The Finance Minister while presenting the Union Budget today said that the highway project of 9000 crores is undergoing in the state of Assam.

To boost the infrastructure, Sitharaman announced highway works in other states as well including 3500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu, 1100 km in Kerala at an investment of Rs. 65,000 crore, 675 km in West Bengal at a cost of Rs. 95000.