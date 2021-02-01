Top StoriesRegional

Union Budget: Assam, Bengal To Get ₹1000 Cr For Tea Workers

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a major relief to the tea garden industries in Assam and West Bengal Rupees 1000 crore has been allocated as a budgetary provision for the welfare of the tea workers in both states.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it on Monday during the presentation of the first paperless Union Budget for the year 2021-22.

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) appreciated the move and in a statement said it would “improve sustainability and strengthen the alignment with sustainable development goals”.

The association also said it is expecting that the tea estate population would be provided more comprehensive coverage on welfare schemes related to housing, education, sanitation, and medical facilities.

“The allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for road infrastructure development in Assam and Rs 25,000 crore in West Bengal is expected to speed up development of roads and infrastructure, thereby facilitating faster communication from tea gardens to destination points,” ITA said.

