Union Budget On Feb 1, Parliament Session From Jan 29

By Pratidin Bureau
Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended Budget session of Parliament from 29 January, PTI reported attributing to sources quoting the committee’s suggestions.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The first part of Budget Session will be held from January 29 to February 15, during which the Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1, while, the second part of the Budget Session will be from 8 March to April 8.

COVID protocols will be followed in both the sessions which will function for four hours each, an ANI report said.

