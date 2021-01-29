Union Budget will be part of 4-5 Mini Budgets of 2020: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the upcoming budget was the next in a series of mini-budgets presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the media outside the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, “This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India’s history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this.”

Modi said, “Today commences the first Session of this decade and it is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters.”

He further stated that the discussions in this session must focus on the decade asserting that the Parliament will not lag in making its contribution towards the fulfillment of people’s aspiration.

The Budget session of Parliament begins today with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the two Houses. However, 16 opposition parties have boycotted the President’s speech, protesting against three new agricultural laws that have sparked a furore among major sections of farmers across the country.