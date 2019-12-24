NationalTop Stories

Union Cabinet Approves Rs. 8500 Cr. For Updation of NPR

By Pratidin Bureau
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR), said an official. The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of “usual residents” of the country.

Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitization of the updated information has been completed. Now it has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam, as per the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.

