Union Cabinet Clears Bills to Repeal 3 Farm Laws

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Central government to repeal the three farm laws, said sources.

The union cabinet has taken up the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 at a meeting earlier in the day and given the stamp of approval.

The bills are said to have been finalized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture after holding consultations with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during the union cabinet.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is aimed at rolling back three Bills passed into law last year – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to scrap the Farm Bills 2020, over which hundreds of farmers have been camping at the borders of Delhi for nearly a year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the farmers’ protests against the contentious legislation, has approved of the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws. However, the farm unions’ umbrella body said that there are several demands pending, including those related to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

ALSO READ: Delhi continues to remain enveloped in toxic air