Union Cabinet Expansion: Complete List of Minsiters’ Portfolio
A total of 43 ministers have taken oath as the Union Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be monitoring the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and
Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space;
Complete list of Union Ministers and their portfolios:
Cabinet Ministers
- Shri Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence
- Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
- Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways
- Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
- Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs
- Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs
- Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development
- Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and, Minister of Textiles
- Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
- Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
Minister of AYUSH
- Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs
- Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
- Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation
- Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel
- Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
- Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries
- Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti
- Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice
- Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and
Minister of New and Renewable Energy
- Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
- Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
- Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries
- Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern
Region
- Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
- Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
- Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s
Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Minister of States
- Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
- Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
- Shri Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
- Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
- General (Retd.) V. K. Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
- Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
- Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
- Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
- Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
- Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
- Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and
Justice
- Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
- Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
- Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External
Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
- Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
- Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
- Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
- Shri A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Shri Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
- Shri Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
- Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
- Shri Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
- Shri Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
- Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
- Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
- Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
- Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
- Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
- Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
- Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
- Shri John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
- Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
- Shri Nisith Pramanik Minister of State in the Ministry of Home
Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports