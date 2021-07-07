Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Full List Of Ministers

A total of 43 ministers have taken oath as the Union Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today.

A total of 36 new faces and 7 ministers who got promoted were inducted today.

The cabinet reshuffle, first since PM Modi’s re-election in 2019, saw a mix of youth and experienced candidates, the youngest of them aged 35. 14 ministers are below the age of 50 including 6 in the cabinet. There are 11 women in the council of ministers including 2 in the cabinet.

The new Cabinet of the Modi government also includes 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants, seven Ph.D. holders, and three ministers with business degrees.

Among the new ministers who were inducted into the Union Cabinet are BJP’s Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur, and Kapil Patil; JD(U)’s R C P Singh, LJP’s Pashupati Paras, and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel.

The seven ministers of state who were promoted are Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Paroshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Raj Kumar Singh.

Uttar Pradesh got the highest number of 8 ministers and Gujarat got six ministers, Maharashtra and West Bengal got 4 ministers each, Bihar and Karnataka got 3, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha got 2, while Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur each got one minister.

Meanwhile, ahead of the much-anticipated reshuffle, twelve ministers resigned. Among the big names to resign are IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Other ministers who are out of the Cabinet are Babul Supriyo, Sadananda Gowda, Debasree Chaudhuri, Rattan Lal Kataria, Sanjay Dhotre, Thawarchand Gehlot, Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), and Ashwini Chaubey (MoS).

Cabinet Ministers

1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Shri Kiren Rijiju

9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh

10. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Shri Bhupender Yadav

13. Shri Parshottam Rupala

14. Shri G. Kishan Reddy

15. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

Ministers of State

1. Shri Pankaj Choudhary

2. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

4. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

5. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

6. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

7. Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

8. Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi

9. Smt. Annpurna Devi

10. Shri A. Narayanaswamy

11. Shri Kaushal Kishore

12. Shri Ajay Bhatt

13. Shri B. L. Verma

14. Shri Ajay Kumar

15. Shri Chauhan Devusinh

16. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

17. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

18. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

19. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

20. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

21. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

22. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

23. Shri Bishweswar Tudu

24. Shri Shantanu Thakur

25. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

26. Shri John Barla

27. Dr. L. Murugan

28. Shri Nisith Pramanik