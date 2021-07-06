NationalTop Stories

Union Cabinet Reshuffle Likely On July 8

By Pratidin Bureau

The Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8 (Thursday), news agency ANI reported.

For over a month, Nadda had been visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the report stated.

Four ministers from Bihar are slated to be inducted into the cabinet, it said.

Among the four, two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from the BJP.

Also, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who left for New Delhi today to meet with the top brass of the BJP, is also speculated to be inducted into the cabinet.

Rumors have it that senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

As per reports, at least 26 seats are currently vacant in the PM Modi-led cabinet out of the 81 member council.

